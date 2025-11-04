Ondas expects the transaction to close in November 2025, and the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) became one of the top trending tickers on Stocktwits and the company’s shares rose 4% in early trading on Tuesday following the announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sentry CS, an Israel-based company in Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and Protocol-Manipulation counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) technology.

"The addition of Sentrycs will strengthen our leadership in counter-UAS and solidify Ondas' position as a full-spectrum provider of autonomous defense solutions," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings.

Ondas expects the transaction to close in November 2025. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

