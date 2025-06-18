Ondo Finance teamed with major wallets, exchanges, and custodians to standardize and distribute tokenized US securities globally.

Ondo Finance (ONDO) just formed a club and invited half of crypto’s grown ups.

Solana (SOL) Foundation, BitGo, Fireblocks, Trust Wallet, 1inch (1INCH), Bitget Wallet, Rainbow, Jupiter, and Alpaca have signed the guest list, calling themselves the Global Markets Alliance.

The mission sounds simple: agree on how tokenized stocks and funds should move around so regulators chill and users stop asking if their synthetic shares will disappear tomorrow. Standardized smart contracts, shared custody rules, and wallet compatibility are the first order of business.

It matters because Ondo is about to launch Ondo Global Markets, a platform that will let apps outside the United States pipe real US stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds straight into user wallets. Think Robinhood (HOOD) meets DeFi but without the VPN circus.

The alliance partners cover the plumbing. BitGo and Fireblocks handle compliant, qualified custody plus MPC wallet workflows so institutions can trade without parking assets on exchanges.

Solana supplies a fast chain, Jupiter and 1inch route orders for liquidity, while the wallets integrate native RWA modules so retail can tap in with a tap.

Alpaca tosses in brokerage APIs tuned for tokenized securities. Everyone gets a slice if the volumes show up. The pitch targets the billions locked out of US capital markets by geography, fees, and legacy settlement that still pretends it needs two business days.

Tokenization shrinks that to blocktime. Ondo CEO Nathan Allman calls standardization the unlock.

Translation: regulators will not sign off on a spaghetti mess. By setting ground rules early, the group hopes to avoid fifty flavors of half compatible wrappers that clog the very liquidity they promise.

If they pull it off, wallets become the new brokerage, and the next bull market might trade Apple tokens at 3 a.m. Singapore time.

For the industry, the alliance is half publicity stunt, half necessary homework. But after years of white papers, someone finally invited custody providers and liquidity routers to the same table.

That alone feels like progress. Or at least a decent use of a Tuesday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<