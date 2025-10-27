Ondas said the integration will happen quickly, with the company providing capital, distribution, and technical support, while keeping 4M’s leadership in place.

Shares of Ondas (ONDS) jumped 10% in pre-market trade on Monday after the company announced a deal to acquire a controlling stake in 4M Defense.

However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ territory. The deal gives Ondas majority ownership and integrates 4M’s advanced robotic and AI-powered demining technology into Ondas’ drone and analytics systems.

4M Defense’s technology, already deployed in Israel and Ukraine, is designed to accelerate clearance operations in areas that contain buried explosives. Ondas said the integration will happen quickly, with the company providing capital, distribution, and technical support, while keeping 4M’s leadership in place to preserve operational expertise.

The company said its combined systems are expected to enable faster, safer deployment in conflict zones and other high-risk areas.

