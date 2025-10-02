Ondas has also placed an initial order for 500 Wasp drone units, setting the stage for large-scale operations in the coming months.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) announced on Thursday that through its American Robotics arm, it has secured exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the Wasp platform developed by Norway-based Rift Dynamics.

The company also placed an initial order for 500 units, setting the stage for large-scale operations in the coming months. The Wasp drone system is fully compliant with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and is built for affordability and rapid production.

Ondas stock traded over 17% higher and surged to November 2021 highs on an intraday basis. The stock was among the top five trending tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

ONDS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:50 a.m. ET on Oct. 2, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 240% increase in user message count over the past months. A bullish Stocktwits user predicts the stock will reach $15.

Kitron, a defense electronics manufacturer, will handle production. The Wasp units are expected to start shipping in the fourth quarter (Q4) 2025. Kitron’s network provides Ondas and Rift with the flexibility to scale up to 20,000 units per month globally.

"This first 500-unit order marks the beginning of a scalable program to deliver affordable, operationally effective attritable drone systems to U.S. defense customers," said Chairman and CEO Eric Brock. "Demand from the U.S. Department of War and allied defense forces for mass-affordable attritable platforms is accelerating, and the Wasp is engineered to meet that requirement.”

Ondas already holds an investment stake in Rift Dynamics. Ondas' stock has gained over 231% in 2025 and 1,023% in the last 12 months.

