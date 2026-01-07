The investor day will outline the company’s core priorities, including product development, market expansion, and its plans to allocate capital to support growth.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock has been attracting attention, ahead of its investor day scheduled on January 16, as the company is expected to provide its 2026 outlook and growth plan.

The investor day will lay out the company’s core priorities, including product development, market expansion, and how it plans to allocate capital to support growth.

The investor day will also include overviews of Ondas’ autonomous platforms, such as unmanned aerial and ground systems and counter–unmanned aircraft systems (counter-UAS) products.

Ondas will also walk through the “Core+ Strategic Growth Program” for 2026 and beyond, showing how targeted investment, partnerships, and acquisitions feed into broader expansion goals.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Monday, the stock reached a year-high of $11.71. Ondas’ stock traded over 1% lower in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

ONDS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 6, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user expressed optimism about the company’s long-term growth, given the government contracts and demand for AI infrastructure.

Another user called the stock a ‘potential multibagger.’

A bullish user also suggested buying the dip.

Corporate Transformation

Ondas on Friday announced it will rename itself Ondas Inc. and relocate its headquarters to West Palm Beach, Florida, marking the start of a new phase in its growth plan. By moving its main office to West Palm Beach, the company aims to attract senior talent, foster strategic partnerships, and secure institutional capital.

The stock gained over 365% in value over the past 12 months, helped by a slew of investments and defense-related deals in 2025. Ondas develops advanced autonomous systems and private wireless technology through its units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital, and Ondas Networks.

