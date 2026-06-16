The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted a new patent covering key aspects of its proprietary manufacturing process for its investigational cancer immunotherapy Pelareorep.

Oncolytics’ immunotherapy patent is expected to be valid till 2044.

The company stated that its method-of-use patent application for Pelareorep is currently under review.

Pelareorep has shown encouraging results in studies involving pancreatic, metastatic breast, anal, and colorectal cancers.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) jumped 11% on Tuesday, after the company announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted a new patent covering key aspects of its proprietary manufacturing process for its investigational cancer immunotherapy, shoring up protection till 2044.

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The patent is designed to safeguard Oncolytics’ ability to consistently manufacture Pelareorep at a commercial scale.

ONCY Has Another Patent Under Review

Oncolytics also said that a previously filed method-of-use patent application for Pelareorep remains under review. If approved, that patent could extend protection for the therapy until 2046. The company plans to submit additional patent applications this year to expand protection across new treatment settings, therapeutic uses, and combination approaches.

Pelareorep is being developed as a cancer immunotherapy designed to stimulate the body’s immune response against tumors. The treatment has shown encouraging results in studies involving pancreatic, metastatic breast, anal, and colorectal cancers.

ONCY Announces Pelareorep Trial Results

The company is currently evaluating Pelareorep in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors for metastatic gastrointestinal cancers. The therapy has received FDA Fast Track designation for both pancreatic and colorectal cancer indications.

Earlier this month, Oncolytics announced promising preclinical data for Pelareorep as part of a combination therapy. Based on the results, Oncolytics plans to expand testing in pancreatic and colorectal cancer models, focusing on immune response, the durability of treatment benefits, and the delay of drug resistance.

The company expects to present full preclinical data in late 2026.

What Is Retail’s Take On ONCY?

Retail sentiment surrounding ONCY on Stocktwits shifted to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier.

One user highlighted why securing the patent was crucial.

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The stock has shed a little over 1% in value so far this year.

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