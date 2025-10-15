Under the deal, Omeros will receive $340 million upfront and will be eligible to receive up to $2.1 billion in milestone payments in addition to tiered royalties on net sales

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NVO) on Wednesday said that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase and license agreement with Omeros Corporation (OMER) for its drug candidate Zaltenibart.

Zaltenibart is in clinical development for rare blood and kidney disorders. Under the deal, Novo Nordisk will be granted exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize Zaltenibart in all indications.

Omeros will receive $340 million upfront and will be eligible to receive up to $2.1 billion in milestone payments in addition to tiered royalties on net sales. Following the closing of the transaction, Novo intends to initiate a global late-stage program for Zaltenibart in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a rare, acquired blood disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys red blood cells.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. OMER shares soared 136% in the pre-market session.

