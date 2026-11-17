CEO Demopulos said the company is now shifting its near-term regulatory strategy outside the European Union.

CHMP issued a negative opinion on Omeros’ marketing authorization application for narsoplimab in October.

Despite the European outcome, YARTEMLEA continued to gain traction in the U.S. in the third quarter.

Separately, the company also said that the start of the clinical trial of its experimental drug OMS527 in cocaine use disorder has been delayed until next year.

Shares of Omeros Corporation (OMER) fell sharply on Tuesday, extending Monday’s after-hours decline, with investors focused on the company’s European setback for its Yartemlea drug even after the company reported that its U.S. sales are accelerating in its third-quarter results after market close on Monday.

OMER stock was down 21% in midday trade, on track for its worst day since May 2025, if the losses hold.

Source: Koyfin

Yartemlea’s European Regulatory Setback

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency issued a negative opinion on Omeros’ marketing authorization application for narsoplimab, sold as Yartemlea in the U.S., in October. This followed a re-examination of the committee’s original negative decision from June.

“CHMP’s process and decision were disappointing, and from our perspective, misguided,” Chairman and CEO Greg Demopulos said on the company’s earnings call on Monday without providing more details on appealing the CHMP decision or any dialogue with the committee afterward.

Demopulos said the company is now shifting its near-term regulatory strategy outside the European Union. He also reaffirmed that, after a decade of free supply, Omeros “intend[s] to close the YARTEMLEA compassionate-use program to new patients” in the EU because of rising U.S. demand.

Narsoplimab targets a rare and potentially fatal complication called hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA), which damages small blood vessels after stem cell transplants. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it in December 2025 as the first and only treatment for the condition in patients aged two and older.

Strong Yartemlea Commercial Momentum But No Outlook

Despite the European outcome, YARTEMLEA continued to gain traction in the U.S. Gross sales reached $41.8 million in the third quarter, up 30% from $32.2 million in the second quarter, while net sales rose 26% to $35.9 million.

The company posted an unadjusted net loss of $57.4 million, or $0.79 per share, driven largely by a $62 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on financial instruments tied to its 2029 convertible notes. Adjusted net income was $4.7 million, or $0.06 per share. Operating cash flow was positive for a second consecutive quarter at $13.3 million, and cash and investments stood at $95.3 million at quarter-end.

Demopulos declined to offer fourth-quarter (Q4) or 2027 sales guidance, saying the company wants “to get a sense of how the overall sales are looking” before forecasting. He also noted that many transplant centers are still unaware of the new technology add-on payment that took effect October 1 and provides up to roughly $287,000 in additional Medicare reimbursement for eligible inpatient cases involving Yartemlea.

“We will begin providing guidance at some point in 2027, I expect. We just want to get a sense of how the overall sales are looking… what we do not want to do is get out ahead of ourselves and guide when we really do not have the data to back up that,” Demopulos said.

Separate Clinical Trial Delayed

Separately, the company also said that the start of the clinical trial of its experimental drug OMS527 in cocaine use disorder has been delayed until next year.

“The contract research organization conducting the non-clinical study faced delays in acquiring the study animals, so we now expect to begin enrollment in the inpatient clinical trial in early 2027, following the upcoming holidays,” management said, while adding that it still expects data from the trial in 2027.

How Did OMER Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OMER stock jumped from “bullish” to “extremely bullish” territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from “high” to “extremely high” levels.

A Stocktwits user dismissed the company’s high unadjusted net loss, instead highlighting the company’s “incredible launch trajectory” with Yartemlea.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user highlighted that Omeros has a partnership in place with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk for another drug called zaltenibart, under which the company is eligible for milestone payments.

View this Stocktwits post

“Our collaboration with Novo remains on track. At the closing of the transaction in late 2025, we received an upfront payment of $240 million. In addition, we remain eligible for more than $1.8 billion in development and commercial milestones, including $100 million in near-term milestone payments, plus tiered royalties on net sales,” the CEO said about the Novo deal on Monday.

OMER stock has dived 22% year-to-date.

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