In his first public statement since resigning last week, Huang said he has seen an “outpouring of calls” for his return.

Former Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday issued his first statement since resigning last week, saying he would be “honored” to return to the helm of the company if the board decides it is in the chipmaker’s best interests.

“Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO,” Huang said in a short statement to The Wall Street Journal. “If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.”

The statement comes hours before Nvidia reports third-quarter results after market close on Tuesday, the first under interim CEO Colette Kress.

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