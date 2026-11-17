Wolfe maintains its ‘Outperform’ rating on Nvidia, with Caso citing a $275 price target.

Wolfe Research analyst Chris Caso told CNBC Nvidia’s stock already reflects expectations for a potential guidance cut.

He added that a guidance cut could create a more attractive entry point for investors looking toward 2027.

Caso identified Nvidia’s customer financing arrangements as a key issue to watch during Colette Kress’s first earnings call as interim CEO.

Wolfe Research analyst Chris Caso said on Tuesday that Nvidia’s (NVDA) stock already reflects expectations of a guidance cut, which he said would create a better entry point for 2027 if the earnings disappoint tonight.

“It actually makes for a better setup as you go into next year,” Caso told CNBC, referring to the prospect of a guidance cut.

Nvidia is scheduled to report its third-quarter (Q3) print after the market close on Tuesday, its first earnings release since Jensen Huang resigned last week. Colette Kress, the company's chief financial officer, is serving as interim CEO. Analysts expect revenue of approximately $108.71 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share, according to Koyfin.

The leadership change has also raised questions about succession planning. Ben Pouladian, founder of BEP Research, said the company lacked a clear plan for Huang’s departure. “He is Nvidia. Nvidia is him,” Pouladian said.

NVDA stock was down 1.8% in morning trade. Former Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday also issued his first statement since resigning last week, saying he would be “honored” to return to the helm of the company if the board decides it is in the chipmaker’s best interests.

Wolfe’s Caso Says The Stock Already Signals A Cut

Caso said Nvidia’s share price suggests investors are already preparing for a reduction in the company’s guidance, which outlines its expectations for the coming quarter. According to him, that makes the earnings report less risky than the market reaction might suggest.

Wolfe Research maintains its ‘Outperform’ rating on Nvidia and a $275 price target. “We haven’t changed anything since the Jensen news,” Caso said.

Nvidia’s Growth Hinges On TSMC Supply, Not Demand

Caso stated that Nvidia’s growth is constrained more by supply than by demand. The company’s ability to secure chip production capacity from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is a key factor behind its growth outlook. “The 70% growth is really a factor of how many wafers they can get from TSMC,” Caso said, referring to Nvidia’s guidance for roughly 70% growth next year.

He added that even if financing constraints or trade restrictions weigh on demand, the company would still have more demand than it could meet with available supply. “You could not supply all of the demand that existed in the first place,” Caso stated.

He pointed to gross margins as another important consideration. “They’ve already guided gross margins down for next year – 71% to 72% from around 75% this year,” Caso said, pointing to higher memory costs. For the third quarter being reported Tuesday, Nvidia has guided for a gross margin of 74%, plus or minus half a percentage point.

Customer Financing, Kress’s First Earnings Call In Focus

Caso identified Nvidia’s customer financing arrangements as the main issue to watch during Kress’s first earnings call as interim CEO.

He noted that Nvidia’s deals provide financing to customers that may not otherwise have the resources to purchase the company’s products. He also pointed to reports last week that Kress had been scrutinizing those deals. “That’s exactly what the CFO should be doing,” he said.

Caso also discussed the impact of new U.S. trade restrictions introduced Monday, saying they apply to Nvidia’s customers rather than directly to the chipmaker. He cautioned that it may be too early for management to quantify the effect, potentially limiting how much clarity investors get during the call.

Nvidia Shareholder Flags Succession Planning Concerns After Huang’s Exit

Ben Pouladian, BEP Research, who claims he has followed Nvidia for 10 years, described the company as “a national treasure for what they’ve done.” He called himself a substantial shareholder but declined to disclose the number of shares he owns.

“I think it’s a great company,” he told CNBC. However, Pouladian stated Nvidia’s board had not adequately prepared for Huang’s departure, raising concerns about the company’s reliance on its longtime leader.

“One of the pitfalls of the board is they didn’t have proper succession planning,” he said, calling the situation a “key man risk” that can affect founder-led companies. According to Pouladian, the board could have considered placing Huang on leave rather than creating uncertainty for investors and employees.

How Is Retail Feeling About NVDA Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nvidia trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Some retail traders on the platform said that Nvidia’s stock is likely to surge after earnings, with the controversy around Huang’s exit already priced in.

View this Stocktwits post

View this Stocktwits post

NVDA stock has fallen around 20% this year.

Read also: Anthropic IPO Frenzy: SPCX, CBRS, ARM And Other Mega-Listings Show What Happens After The First-Day Pop

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<