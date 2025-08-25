Truist analyst Junaid Siddiqui raised his price target on Okta to $125 from $100, saying the company is nearing an inflection point as seat count and go-to-market pressures ease in the second half of FY26.

Shares of Okta (OKTA) rose nearly 3% on Monday morning after Truist upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold,’ ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings due after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Truist analyst Junaid Siddiqui raised his price target on Okta to $125 from $100, saying the company is nearing an inflection point as seat count and go-to-market pressures ease in the second half of FY26. He added that Okta’s all-in-one identity platform is gaining traction, with growth expected in identity governance and administration (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), and potential upside from Agentic AI.

