Shares of Trade Desk, Papa John’s International, Emergent Biosolutions declined after the companies posted disappointing Q2 results last week.

TTD stock was down nearly 3%, extending to a fourth consecutive session in the red amid a series of price target cuts following its Q2 results that missed expectations.

PZZA stock also fell more than 2.5% after its Q2 revenues fell 8.8% year-over-year, and also attracted skepticism from Wall Street.

EBS stock lost more than 7% at close on Monday after its management slashed full-year 2026 guidance in its latest quarterly print announcement.

Shares of Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA), and Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) slumped to 52-week lows on Monday as Wall Street analysts turned cautious on the companies following weakness in their quarterly prints from last week.

TTD stock was down nearly 3%, extending to a fourth consecutive session in the red amid a series of price target cuts following its disappointing second-quarter (Q2) results.

PZZA stock also fell more than 2.5% after its Q2 revenues fell 8.8% year-over-year. The company’s shares also attracted skepticism from Wall Street.

Meanwhile, EBS stock lost more than 7% at close on Monday after its management slashed full-year guidance, drawing concern from analysts.

TTD Q2 Results Weigh On Market Sentiment

TTD stock fell to a 52-week low of $12.83 on Monday, down nearly 67% from its highs earlier in the year.

The stock fell more than 23% last week after its Q2 miss weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The company posted revenue of $715.06 million in Q2 compared to an estimated $751.35 million, according to Fiscal.ai. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.34 versus an estimated $0.4.

For the third quarter, the company said that it expects revenue of at least $650 million and EBITDA of around $160 million, both below Wall Street estimates.

Following the results, HSBC analyst Mohammed Khallouf downgraded the company’s stock to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Hold' and slashed the price target by 50% to $10, as per TheFly. The analyst said that Trade Desk had reported a "dismal" Q2 result, with a "sizable miss and guidance shock.”

Morgan Stanley also lowered its price target on Trade Desk to $13 from $26, while keeping an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the shares. The firm cited pressure from counterparties, customers, and competitors for Trade Desk’s rapid descent into year-over-year declines. BNP Paribas also slashed the target on the company to $10, down from $22.

Despite the Q2 miss and analyst target cuts, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ on the stock at the time of writing. TTD stock is down more than 64% so far in 2026.

Papa John’s Falls On Weak Revenues

PZZA stock fell to a 52-week low of $23.27 on Monday, extending to losses for five consecutive sessions.

The pizza chain’s Q2 results disappointed markets. While the company reported an adjusted EPS of $0.46, beating the Wall Street consensus estimates, total revenues declined 8.8% year-over-year to $482.4 million.

Meanwhile, global system-wide sales came in at $1.20 billion, a 4.8% decrease year-over-year. North America comparable sales were also 8.3% lower.

The stock attracted a series of Wall Street price target cuts due to its lackluster performance. Bank of America lowered the firm's price target on Papa John's to $28 from $34 and kept an ‘Underperform’ rating on the shares. The firm said that it lowered its full year 2026 EPS estimate as same-store sales growth declined due to continued transaction pressure.

Last week, PZZA stock attracted price target cuts from Benchmark, UBS, and Stephens, among others.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PZZA shares declined from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours. The stock is down nearly 41% this year.

Emergent Biosolutions Tumbled On Lowered Outlook

EBS stock fell to an annual low of $4.36 on Monday, extending to a seventh consecutive week in the red.

While the company reported Q2 revenue of $234.3 million, up 66% year-on-year, and adjusted EPS of $0.60 beat expectations, it posted a $180.2 million GAAP net loss, largely due to a $191.3 million non-cash impairment charge.

Emergent also cut full-year 2026 revenue guidance to between $645 million and $675 million from a previously announced range of $720 million to $760 million. The company also announced a restructuring plan expected to generate about $40 million in annual savings.

H.C. Wainwright cut the price target on the company’s shares to $10 from $12 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The firm noted that the company reported a revenue beat and earnings miss, and cited the naloxone franchise generic erosion for the target cut.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. EBS stock is down more than 64% in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<