On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed the Technology Prosperity Deal, which included the deployment of new nuclear power stations.

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) shares jumped 18% in early trading on Friday, with the ticker trending at the top spot on Stocktwits following the signing of the Technology Prosperity Deal by U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer a day earlier. The stock has been on an uptrend in recent times, gaining over 87% in the last month.

The retail user message count on Oklo increased by 540% in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits. On Thursday, the White House said that this deal would help build commercial partnerships to accelerate the deployment of advanced nuclear reactors in both the U.S. and the U.K.

