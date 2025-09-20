U.S. equities gained on Friday after President Donald Trump spoke with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, to diffuse trade tensions between the two countries and finalize the sale of TikTok’s United States operations.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.31% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, rose 0.49%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, gained 0.29%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Friday’s midday trade:

Oklo Inc. (OKLO)

Oklo’s shares were up 25% in Friday’s midday session following the signing of the Technology Prosperity Deal by President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, in a bid to accelerate the deployment of advanced nuclear reactors in both the U.S. and the U.K.

OKLO stock is up 509% year-to-date.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple’s shares were up more than 3% in Friday’s midday trade as its latest smartphone, the iPhone 17, went on sale. Apple CEO Tim Cook also indicated that pre-sale numbers have been strong for the iPhone 17. “Dubai was incredible. China was incredible. We are so happy with what we see. It’s early going, but we’re happy,” he said.

AAPL stock is down 2% year-to-date.

FedEx Corp. (FDX)

FedEx shares surged over 3% in Friday’s midday session after the company’s first-quarter (Q1) results beat Wall Street expectations. FedEx reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.83 on revenue of $22.2 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $3.61 on revenue of $21.65 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

FDX stock is down 17% year-to-date.

Lennar Corp. (LEN)

Lennar shares were down more than 4% after the company reported its third-quarter (Q3) results, with its profit falling for the fourth consecutive quarter. It reported an EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $8.81 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $2.1 on revenue of $8.97 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

LEN stock is down 3% year-to-date.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH)

AGM Group shares skyrocketed over 434% in Friday’s midday trade after the company’s 6-K filing confirmed the sale of subsidiary Nanjing Lucun Semiconductor to Hong Kong Giant Electronics for $57.45 million on May 7.

AGMH stock is down 84% year-to-date.

