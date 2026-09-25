Ocugen is building an international pathway for OCU400 ahead of key Phase 3 data and a planned U.S. regulatory filing next year.

Ocugen aims to treat the first retinitis pigmentosa patient in the Bahamas within 90 days, subject to full regulatory approval.

OCU400 is in a Phase 3 study, with topline data expected in Q1 2027 and a U.S. BLA submission planned for Q2 2027

Ocugen is pursuing opportunities for commercialization of OCU400 in the Middle East and North Africa.

Ocugen (OCGN) was in the spotlight on Friday after the biotech firm announced that its experimental gene therapy for an eye disorder received provisional approval and priority designation in the Bahamas, marking another step in its efforts to expand access to the treatment outside the U.S.

The company plans to provide OCU400 through an expanded access program and aims to treat the first patient with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) within 90 days, subject to full approval from the Bahamas’ Longevity and Regenerative Therapies Board. RP is a genetic disease that can progressively damage the retina and can eventually cause blindness.

OCGN shares were up 3% at the time of writing, trading just above Nasdaq’s required listing compliance of $1.

OCU400’s Global Standing

OCU400 is not yet fully approved for commercial use. Ocugen’s Phase 3 trial has completed enrollment, with topline results expected in the first quarter of 2027. The company plans a U.S. Biologics License Application (BLA) submission in the second quarter, which could potentially give it a commercial license.

In Europe, OCU400 has received orphan medicinal product designation and has been classified as an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product by European regulators. In the UK, it remains an investigational Phase 3 therapy.

Ocugen has also licensed its rights to OCU400 to Kwangdong Pharmaceutical in South Korea and is currently negotiating an exclusive licensing agreement covering the Middle East and North Africa.

Ocugen Has These Two Therapies Up Its Sleeve

Ocugen has two other late-stage eye-disease programs.

OCU410ST is in a Phase 2/3 study for Stargardt disease, an inherited condition that causes progressive vision loss. Topline results are expected in Q2 2027. OCU410 is another gene therapy targeting geographic atrophy caused by dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The first patient was dosed in its global Phase 3 study earlier this month, with a potential regulatory filing targeted for 2028.

To support the development and filing of the therapies, Ocugen expects its cash runway through 2028, after ending the June quarter with $100.1 million in cash and cash equivalents following a convertible-note financing.

Retail’s Take On OCGN

Retail sentiment surrounding OCGN remained ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours.

OCGN shares have declined more than 27% so far in 2026.

Also read: OKLO Stock: UBS Cuts Price Target, But This Government-Backed Nuclear Project Could Be Key Catalyst

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<