UBS remains cautious on Oklo’s valuation but sees its U.S. government-backed nuclear projects as important steps toward demonstrating future deployment opportunities.

UBS cut Oklo’s price target to $41 from $55 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, according to The Fly

The brokerage said Oklo remains well positioned to benefit from strong U.S. government support for advanced nuclear power

Oklo could deploy a 5-MW-plus Aurora microreactor at Eielson Air Force Base, where it has been selected as the intended awardee for the Air Force’s first microreactor pilot.

Oklo (OKLO) was in focus on Friday after UBS lowered its price target on the nuclear energy company but highlighted a key opportunity that could support its path toward commercial deployment.

OKLO shares were up 1.3% in pre-market trading but have been under some pressure lately. The stock has declined in six of the nine months this year and had fallen to a 52-week low earlier this month.

UBS New Target Is Significantly Below Consensus Estimates

On Friday, UBS slashed OKLO’s price target to $41 from $55 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating, according to The Fly. This is significantly below the 12-month Street estimates of $77.13, according to Koyfin.

Still, the brokerage said Oklo remains well positioned to benefit from strong U.S. government support for advanced nuclear power. The firm also highlighted the company’s Eielson Air Force Base microreactor project and its participation in Department of Energy (DOE) reactor programs, adding that government validation could lead to future deployment opportunities.

Eielson Project Could Boost OKLO

Oklo is advancing plans to deploy an Aurora nuclear powerhouse at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. The Department of the Air Force selected Oklo as the ‘intended awardee’ for its first microreactor pilot. If a final contract is awarded, Oklo would design, build, own, and operate the reactor and sell electricity and heat to the base under a long-term agreement.

The project is expected to provide at least 5 megawatts (MW) of electricity and steam for heating. Site characterization is underway, with operations currently targeted in the early 2030s, subject to regulatory approvals.

DOE Programs Could Validate OKLO’s Tech

Oklo is also participating in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program, which is designed to speed up the testing and deployment of advanced nuclear technologies.

In August, Oklo’s Groves Isotope Test Reactor in Texas achieved criticality under the program, meaning it produced a sustained nuclear chain reaction. The reactor was the fifth DOE-authorized advanced reactor to reach that milestone this summer.

The test reactor is expected to support development of a future commercial version capable of producing isotopes for medicine, manufacturing, space exploration and national-security applications.

Retail Remains Bearish

Retail sentiment surrounding OKLO remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

However, one user highlighted the company’s fundamentals and said, “AI will make this company very exciting” in the years to come.

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OKLO shares have declined more than 50% so far in 2026.

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