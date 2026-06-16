Our Bond Inc. rallies after an investor converts debt into equity at a steep premium, easing near-term financial pressure and boosting sentiment.

A major investor converted around $3.3 million of debt into convertible preferred equity, reducing the company’s outstanding obligations.

The conversion price of $2.0265 per share reflects a premium of over 200% to recent trading levels.

A separate agreement delays nearly $1 million in payments, further improving liquidity into 2027.

Shares of Our Bond Inc. (OBAI) surged more than 90% on Tuesday after the AI-powered personal security company announced that a major investor had converted around $3.3 million of outstanding debt into equity at a price more than three times its recent market value.

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The company said Ascent Partners Fund LLC exchanged outstanding promissory notes for newly issued Series G Convertible Preferred Stock, which can be converted into common shares at $2.0265 per share. The conversion price represents a premium of more than 200% to Our Bond’s recent trading levels.

The transaction will eliminate the related debt obligations once it closes, strengthening the company’s balance sheet and reducing near-term financial pressure.

OBAI Lands $3.3-Million Debt Conversion At Premium

Our Bond described the above-market conversion as a strong vote of confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. Rather than converting at prevailing market prices, Ascent agreed to a conversion price significantly higher than where the stock had been trading.

The company disclosed details of the transaction in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OBAI Cuts 2026 Debt Burden By $4.3 Million

In a separate agreement, Bond said Eastward Fund Management LLC agreed to defer the repayment schedule on existing debt, including nearly $1 million of payments that were originally due in 2026.

According to the company, the two transactions together reduce its 2026 debt burden by approximately $4.3 million.

Our Bond said the added financial flexibility will allow it to direct more capital toward growth initiatives, including a realignment of its sales organization across multiple channels and markets.

Bond operates an AI-powered preventative personal security platform used by enterprises and consumers. The company said its platform has handled more than 1.4 million security service requests, and currently operates in 28 countries.

OBAI Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for OBAI jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ levels a day ago, while message volume increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ during the same period.

One user said, “$OBAI buy and holddd. $2 by EOD.”

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Another bullish user, while responding to a bearish comment, said, “$OBAI come on man! The writing is on the wall. $2+ very soon.”

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Since its listing in February this year, OBAI stock has lost around 97%, according to data from Koyfin.

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