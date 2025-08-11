The tools will help developers worldwide create realistic digital twins and simulate real-world environments.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Monday launched a new set of Omniverse libraries and Cosmos foundation models aimed at speeding up robotics solutions.

Running on its latest RTX PRO Servers and DGX Cloud, the tools help developers worldwide create realistic digital twins, simulate real-world environments, produce synthetic training data, and design AI agents that can interpret and interact with the physical world.

