U.S. equities gained in Thursday’s midday trade as Wall Street digested a stronger-than-expected revised GDP print for the second quarter.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.17% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq, gained 0.49%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which mirrors the Dow Jones Industrial Average, was up 0.05%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Thursday’s midday trade:

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia’s shares were down by more than 1% despite the company’s Q2 results beating Wall Street expectations. Nvidia posted an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 on revenue of $46.74 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of an EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $46.05 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

According to a Bloomberg report, Nvidia projected sales of $54 billion in the third quarter (Q3), which is lower than some analyst expectations of over $60 billion.

NVDA stock is up 33% year-to-date.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

Snowflake shares surged more than 21% after the company’s Q2 results surpassed expectations. Snowflake reported EPS of $0.35 on revenue of $1.14 billion, beating an estimated EPS of $0.27 on revenue of $1.09 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

SNOW stock is up 56% year-to-date.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)

CrowdStrike’s shares were up nearly 4% at the time of writing after the company’s Q2 results surpassed Wall Street expectations. CrowdStrike reported an EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $1.17 billion, beating estimates of an EPS of $0.83 on revenue of $1.15 billion, according to Fiscal AI data.

CRWD stock is up 28% year-to-date.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Best Buy shares fell over 4% in Thursday’s midday trade after the company voiced a note of caution about the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on consumers as well as its business, despite beating analyst expectations with its Q2 performance. Best Buy reported an EPS of $1.28 on revenue of $9.44 billion, ahead of an expected EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $9.24 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

BBY stock is down 16% year-to-date.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Intel reportedly received $5.7 billion from the U.S. government on Wednesday night, according to the company’s CFO, David Zinsner. Intel’s shares were trading 0.6% lower in Thursday’s midday trade.

INTC stock is up 23% year-to-date.

