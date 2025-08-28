In an interview with Bloomberg, Ives underscored that Nvidia’s second-quarter earnings show there are signs of top-line acceleration in the coming quarters.

Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives said on Thursday that Nvidia’s second-quarter (Q2) results reiterate the dominance of the ‘Godfather of AI,’ Jensen Huang, in the sector.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Ives predicted that Nvidia’s Q2 results would revalidate his expectations that technology stocks would continue to rise.

“The reality is that when you look at data center and then you actually factor in what China’s going to be when you look at $2-$5 billion, and when you look at the acceleration [in the] next few quarters, then there’s no reason it (Nvidia’s earnings) is not accelerating,” Ives said.

