TSMC sales in the first two months of the year rose 30% to $22.6 billion.

TSMC is the world’s biggest contract chip manufacturer and key vendor to Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom.

TSMC’s February report comes as the Iran war has raised the risk of disruptions to data center operations in some parts of the world and to the global chip supply chain.

Stocktwits sentiment for TSMC remained ‘bearish.’

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. gained 1% in early premarket trading on Tuesday, after the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer said its February sales increased by 22%.

That brings TSMC’s revenue growth for the first two months of the year to about 30%, totaling roughly NT$718.9 billion ($22.6 billion). Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect first-quarter growth of around 33%.

The company, which is the chief manufacturer of chips from Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom, serves as a barometer for the global AI industry.

The latest performance number also serves as a proxy for Nvidia, the most-watched stock in recent times, and for the broader semiconductor industry.

Earlier this month, TSMC posted blowout results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and increased its 2026 capex by 37%, underscoring that AI chip demand remained strong.

Iran War Uncertainty

More recently, the focus has shifted to the U.S.-Iran war, which risks disrupting data center operations at least in the Middle East and the global chip supply chain.

Notably, TMSC shares have fallen nearly 11% from their peak on Feb. 25.

Retail’s View On TSMC

Although U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that the war in Iran is nearing an end, caution prevails. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock was ‘bearish,’ unchanged since Thursday.

TSMC sentiment and message volume as of March 10 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock’s jump on Monday prompted some traders to bet that a rebound may be underway. “Tech rotation started — let’s hope it stays all week at least! Go go go!” one user wrote.

TSMC shares are up nearly 15% year to date, as of their last close.

