He added that Huang got a “little stressed out” when Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company for the first time in June 2024.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang reportedly reminds author Stephen Witt of Thomas Alva Edison, given the way he thinks and approaches the creation of new products.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an interview with CNBC, Witt, who is the author of The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the World’s Most Coveted Microchip”, said that Huang is an engineer who has learned how to be a good CEO.

“He’s really an engineer who has repurposed himself to be kind of a world class CEO, just by studying the inputs and outputs of what a world class CEO looks like. But he still thinks like an engineer, he’s got an inventor’s mindset,” Witt said in the interview.

He added that Huang got a “little stressed out” when Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company for the first time in June 2024. “He’s not that comfortable with success,” Witt said.

Nvidia’s shares were up nearly 0.4% in Thursday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<