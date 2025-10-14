The surprise handoff celebrates the debut of Nvidia’s tiniest yet most powerful AI system.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang hand-delivered the company’s smallest artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer, the DGX Spark, to Elon Musk at his SpaceX venture’s Starbase rocket-launching site in Texas.

Calling the DGX Spark “a petaflop of performance in a box that fits on a desk,” Nvidia said in a blog post published late Monday that the handoff comes amid the 11th test of SpaceX’s Starship. In a post on X, Nvidia said, “The exchange was a connection to the new desktop AI supercomputer’s origins — the NVIDIA DGX-1 supercomputer — as Musk was among the team that received the first DGX-1 from Huang in 2016.”

NVDA stock rallied nearly 3% to $188.32, recovering part of Friday’s plunge and spearheading the market turnaround, amid the AI optimism.

Delving into the supercomputer, Nvidia stated that it has 128GB of unified memory and is powerful enough to run models with 200 billion parameters locally. The DGX Spark, according to Nvidia, has been made for researchers and creators who want “supercomputer-class performance that’s ready to grab and go.”

“Built on the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell architecture, DGX Spark integrates NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, networking, CUDA libraries, and NVIDIA AI software, accelerating agentic and physical AI development,” it added.

Nvidia said early recipients are testing, validating and optimizing their tools, software, and models for DGX Spark. Among the other earliest recipients of the system are Anaconda, Cadence, ComfyUI, Docker, Google, Hugging Face, JetBrains, LM Studio, Meta, Microsoft, Ollama, and Roboflow. The newest and slimmest supercomputer will be widely made available on Wednesday, Oct.15.

Nvidia’s Monday rally places it on track to retest its all-time high of $195.62. The stock has gained 40% year-to-date.

