The planned B30A chip is expected to ship for testing as early as next month, alongside a second Blackwell-based RTX6000D chip designed to comply with U.S. export limits.

Nvidia is developing a new AI chip for China based on its latest Blackwell architecture amid the Sino-U.S. standoff concerning semiconductor exports.

The chip, tentatively named B30A, is expected to be more powerful than the current H20, which is Nvidia’s only approved product for China, though still scaled back compared to its flagship B300, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The B30A will use a single-die design with about half the computing power of the B300’s dual-die setup, while retaining high-bandwidth memory and NVLink technology also found in the H20.

Specifications are not finalized, but Nvidia hopes to ship samples to Chinese clients as early as next month. The company said all products are subject to government approval and intended for commercial use.

The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled he may allow more advanced Nvidia chips in China. However, regulatory approval remains uncertain amid bipartisan concerns in Washington over national security.

Trump recently struck a deal requiring Nvidia and AMD to share 15% of revenue from some China chip sales, but suggested he could permit new models, which are “30–50% off” in performance.

China accounted for 13% of Nvidia’s revenue last year, but sales there have been volatile.

Nvidia resumed H20 shipments in July after a ban earlier this year, only for Chinese regulators to warn firms about using the chip. At the same time, Huawei is emerging as a rival with chips approaching Nvidia’s performance in some areas.

In parallel, Nvidia is preparing a second Blackwell-based China chip, the RTX6000D, focused on AI inference tasks. Designed to stay below U.S. export control thresholds, it will use GDDR memory with bandwidth capped at 1,398 GB/s — just under the 1.4 TB/s limit set in April.

Nvidia reportedly plans to deliver small batches of RTX6000D to Chinese customers in September.

Nvidia’s stock has risen 35.6% so far in 2025.

