Micron stock showed a muted reaction to earnings despite the quarterly numbers and guidance exceeding expectations.

U.S. stocks retreated on Tuesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, as profit-taking in some of the tech stocks that had run up significantly generated selling pressure. Consumer discretionary and IT stocks primarily served as drags, although energy and real estate stocks recorded notable gains.

After the market eased off its highs, the following stocks saw brisk trading activity in the extended session:

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

After-hours move: 0.28%

Trading volume: 8.88 million

Nvidia’s stock retreated 2.82% to $178.43 on Tuesday, following its nearly 4% rally in the previous session, which was driven by an announcement regarding a potential investment of up to $100 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) startup OpenAI.

The retreat came amid profit-taking, as traders weighed in on Nvidia’s investments. On Tuesday, DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria expressed concerns that Nvidia could become an “investor of last resort,” bailing out CoreWeave, Intel, and now OpenAI, according to excerpts of the note made available by Fly.

The analyst said he would have preferred more traditional investors to step up and fund the data center buildout.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Nvidia stock remained ‘bullish’ as of late Tuesday, with message volume, however, at ‘normal’ levels.

The stock has gained nearly 33% this year.

Plug Power (PLUG)

After-hours move: -4.74%

Trading volume: 11.61 million

After declining 4.5% in Tuesday’s regular session, Plug Power stock fell sharply yet again in the after-hours. The stock initially jumped on Tuesday morning as the hydrogen fuel cell energy company’s announcement regarding hosting Oppenheimer at its Georgia plant excited investors. Alongside the announcement, the company stated that the facility achieved a record August performance, producing 324 metric tons of green hydrogen.

The upward momentum could not be sustained as a nine-session winning streak in the stock prompted some traders to take profits.

Retail sentiment toward Plug Power stock continues to remain ‘extremely bullish’ (92/100), and the message volume was ‘extremely high.’

For the year-to-date period, the stock has increased by approximately 19%.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

After-hours move: +0.44%

Trading volume: 11.83 million

Memory chipmaker Micron reported forecast-beating results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025, and issued upbeat guidance for the current quarter. The stock showed a muted reaction to the strong print.

Micron stock, which has nearly doubled this year, elicited ‘extremely bullish’ sentiment (93/100) from among the retail users of Stocktwits. The message volume on the stream was also ‘extremely high.’

Kenvue, Inc. (KVUE)

After-hours move: +0.95%

Trading volume: 7.17 million

Kenvue remained on traders’ radar as the company’s stock rebounded from its all-time low. The stock came under pressure on Tuesday after President Donald Trump crusaded against the company’s best-selling iconic brand Tylenol, alleging that it caused autism and urging pregnant women not to consume it.

With the medical and scientific community refuting the allegations and Wall Street firms estimating that the company would experience no severe impact from the entire episode, the stock rebounded by over 1.5% on Tuesday.

Stocktwits retail traders’ sentiment tempered slightly to ‘bullish’ (61/100) as of late Tuesday from the ‘extremely bullish’ mood seen a day ago. The message volume continued to stay ‘extremely high.

Kenvue stock has lost about 17% YTD.

Kroger Co. (KR)

After-hours move: unchanged

Trading volume: 5.43 million

Retailer and supermarket operator Kroger (KR) saw its stock rise 1.29% on Tuesday despite the broader market pullback. Kroger’s stock has gained 8.5% so far this year. Last week, Argus increased its price target for Kroger stock by $1 to $85, citing the retailer’s innovative and increasingly affordable brands, strong private brands, growing emphasis on fresh food, and its strong customer analytics that help deliver personalized discounts to customers, according to The Fly.

Retail sentiment toward the stock turned to ‘neutral’ (50/100) by late Tuesday from ‘bearish’ a day ago, while the message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

