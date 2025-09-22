Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called the agreement “the next leap forward,” saying the partnership will power OpenAI’s path toward superintelligence.

Nvidia (NVDA) plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI, agreeing to supply and finance at least 10 gigawatts of advanced computing systems for the company’s next-generation models.

OpenAI announced on Monday that the first phase of deployment is scheduled to come online in the second half of 2026, utilizing Nvidia’s new Vera Rubin platform. “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future,” OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said in the announcement. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called the agreement “the next leap forward,” saying the partnership will power OpenAI’s path toward superintelligence.

The companies said the details of the new phase in their strategic partnership will be finalized “in the coming weeks.”

