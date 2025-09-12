The San Jose, California-based company said its Nvidia Blackwell Ultra solutions, meant for AI infrastructure, are now broadly available.

Super Micro Computer Inc.’s stock climbed over 4% in Thursday’s extended session after the artificial intelligence (AI) server manufacturer said it has begun volume shipments of systems powered by Nvidia’s (NVDA) advanced, high-performance computing chips.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Super Micro stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (86/100), and the message volume on the stream stayed ‘high.’ The stock was among the top five trending equity tickers on the platform late Thursday.

SMCI sentiment and message volume as of 12:15 a.m. ET, Sept. 12 | source: Stocktwits

The San Jose, California-based company said its Nvidia Blackwell Ultra solutions, meant for AI infrastructure ranging from the largest-scale AI training, real-time AI reasoning, agentic AI applications, multimodal AI inference and physical AI deployments, are now broadly available.

The company also confirmed that it began deliveries of Nvidia HGX B300 systems and GB300 NVL72 in volume to customers worldwide. The HGX B300 is an advanced server platform based on the Blackwell Ultra architecture, while the GB300 NVL72 is a rack-scale solution.

Super Micro said its complete Blackwell Ultra portfolio leverages breakthrough innovations, including its direct liquid cooling (DLC) technology stack, advanced air cooling, and I/O design optimization.

CEO Charles Liang said, “Supermicro has the best track record of fast and successful deployments of new NVIDIA technologies.” The news sent Super Micro watchers on Stocktwits buzzing, with one user setting his eyes on a new 52-week high for the stock, catalyzed by “FOMO” fear and the ongoing strength in the sector.

Another user said that, with Super Micro set for a rebound, they would get back into the stock. After lock-stepping with Nvidia, Super Micro stock has broadly shown divergence from the former since the middle of 2024.

Super Micro stock has gained 44.19% this year, outperforming Nvidia (+32%) and the Nasdaq Composite Index (+14%).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<