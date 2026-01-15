Brokerage says there is little threat to Nvidia’s dominance and the market has priced in the view that cloud firms would gradually reduce their chip purchases.

RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on the semiconductor sector.

It placed a ‘Sector Perform’ rating on most legacy chipmakers, including Intel and AMD, citing limited near-term catalysts.

Brokerage sees substantial upside in Arm, Marvell, and Astera Labs stocks.

RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of semiconductor stocks, issuing bullish recommendations for sector leader Nvidia, memory chipmaker Micron, as well as fab equipment makers ASML and Lam Research.

The brokerage shared steep stock forecasts for Arm, Astera Labs, and Marvell. It, however, expects limited upside for legacy chipmakers like Intel, AMD, Broadcom, and Qualcomm.

In a research note, RBC said its analysis shows continued momentum for Nvidia, despite concerns that Big Tech firms might slow the pace of their chip orders. It noted that the memory chip shortage could be a tailwind for Micron, but likely less so for SanDisk, whose shares have already surged roughly tenfold since it began trading independently in February last year.

Here’s the full list of RBC’s latest predictions on key chip stocks:

Company< Rating< Price Target < Implied Upside< Notes< Nvidia Outperform $240 31.2% Unrivalled dominance; Hyperscaler capex spending slowdown to be gradual, and current price reflects a potential slowdown Intel Sector Perform $50 2.7% Business performance has improved but higher memory prices and supply constraints could impact near term revenue and margin AMD Sector Perform $230 2.9% Price reflects OpenAI deal gains, and potential revenue acceleration; no catalysts on the horizon Broadcom Sector Perform $370 8.9% Gain potential from Anthropic and OpenAI deals is unclear Micron Outperform $425 27.4% Memory-chip supply (DRAM) to remain tight through 2027, which could drive strong profits and revenue gains SanDisk Sector Perform $400 3.1% Upside from NAND cycle and AI capabilities Marvell Outperform $105 29.2% Optimism around Amazon's Trainium chips, co-developed with Marvell Astera Labs Outperform $225 30.7% UALink opportunity, plus boost from Nvidia's H200 sales in China Arm Outperform $140 33.3% Upside from CSS adoption and data center segment growth Lattice Semiconductor Outperform $105 23.1% Upside from communications segment growth Qualcomm Sector Perform $180 9.4% No major catalysts in horizon ASML Outperform $1,550 22.7% Wafer Fab Equipment demand remains healthy Skyworks Sector Perform $65 8.6% Fundamentals stable, with potential upside from the Qorvo acquisition Lam Research Outperform $260 24.5% Wafer Fab Equipment demand remains healthy Silicon Labs Sector Perform $160 7.4% Progress in the WiFi segment could prompt a rating upgrade KLA Corp Sector Perform $1,550 8.1% Wafer Fab Equipment demand remains healthy

Source: The Fly<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<