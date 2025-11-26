Ives noted that Google's TPU chips, along with its key partner Broadcom, are gaining some clear momentum in the AI market.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, said on Wednesday that he views Nvidia (NVDA) as "the foundation for the AI Revolution” and the “Rocky Balboa champion of the AI Revolution.”

The comments from Ives come after Nvidia shares face pressure over Meta Platforms (META) reported decision to spend on Google’s Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) for its data centers.

“With trillions set to be spent over the coming years, many Big Tech players such as Google/Broadcom on the TPU chip front will benefit besides Nvidia on the chip front,” Ives said in a post on X. He added that this should not be mistaken for Nvidia being the “indisputable Rocky Balboa champion of the AI Revolution.”

Nvidia’s Role In AI

Concerns have risen about a potential deal between Meta and Alphabet’s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google, which could take away market share from Nvidia. Ives noted that this news would not shake Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

"The Godfather of AI Jensen, having the best perch and vantage point to discuss overall enterprise AI demand and appetite for Nvidia's AI chips looking forward,” he added.

Google's (GOOGL) TPU chips, along with its key partner Broadcom (AVGO), are gaining some clear momentum in the AI market, Ives pointed out. That said, he added that the AI Revolution "starts and ends with Nvidia today."

Ives noted that Nvidia’s role in the AI revolution would not be changing for another few years.

