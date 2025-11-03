Nvidia stock appears on track to bounce back from the losses in the past two sessions and reclaim the $5 trillion market capitalization mark.

Trump stated in the interview that the U.S. is not willing to give other countries even an equal advantage in AI.

Retail investors on Stockwits remained very bullish on Nvidia.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) stock rose over 1% in Monday’s early premarket session, signaling that it may snap a two-session losing streak. The premarket strength came even as President Donald Trump said that export of the company’s Blackwell artificial intelligence (AI) chips to overseas customers could be restricted.

Nvidia’s stock has traded within a 52-week range of $86.62 and $212.19, with the upper bound representing an all-time high set on October 29.

What Trump Said About Nvidia

While appearing on CBS ‘60 Minutes’ interview on Sunday, Trump said the U.S. wouldn’t allow Nvidia to sell its most advanced, high-performance computing Blackwell chip to China. The President said the U.S. will allow China to deal with Nvidia but “not in terms of the most advanced.”

“The most advanced, we will not let anybody have them other than the United States,” Trump said. When asked if the pushback was due to fears that the other countries would win the AI race, he said, “Well, they wouldn't win it necessarily, but they would certainly have-- an equal advantage.”

“Right now we're winning it because we're producing electricity like never before by allowing the companies to make their own electricity, which was my idea, which nobody, frankly, had thought of.”

Trump said the companies are generating electricity themselves and then selling any excess electricity back into the grid. “We benefit in all ways.” The president also highlighted that approvals for the companies, which used to take 20 years, are now done in two to three weeks.

Why It’s Important

Trump’s comments could temper Wall Street hopes that Nvidia can reap the windfall of shipping its most advanced GPUs to China. The company now ships a stepped-down version of its AI chips, the H20, to China, but the Asian nation has put restrictions on the use of these chips by government establishments, citing security concerns.

What Retail Feels About Nvidia

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Nvidia stock has stayed ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Monday. The message volume on the stream is ‘extremely high.’

A bullish user shrugged off Trump’s comments, stating that “China has been off the NVIDIA revenue forecast for a long time now…”

Another user pointed to the company’s recent partnership with Samsung and said Nvidia’s earnings would be good.

