U.S. equities surged in Wednesday’s midday trade ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision later in the day.

President Donald Trump also announced on Wednesday that a trade deal with South Korea is “pretty much” confirmed. The East Asian country will invest $150 billion in the U.S. shipbuilding industry, and it has also earmarked an additional $200 billion in investment pledges.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.1% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, rose 0.27%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, gained 0.75%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Wednesday’s afternoon trade:

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia shares were up nearly 3% in Wednesday’s afternoon session, a day after the company announced $500 billion in AI chip orders as well as plans to build supercomputers for the U.S. government. Nvidia also became the first company in the world to cross the $5 trillion valuation mark.

NVDA stock is up 54% year-to-date.

Fiserv Inc. (FI)

Fiserv shares were down more than 42% in Wednesday’s afternoon trade, on track for its largest ever single-day loss, after the company announced several leadership transitions and trimmed its annual organic revenue growth forecast to 3.5%-4%, down from its prior forecast of 10%.

FI stock is down 64% year-to-date.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Caterpillar shares were up more than 12% in Wednesday’s afternoon trade after the company’s third-quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations. Caterpillar reported earnings per share (EPS) of $4.95 on revenue of $17.6 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $4.53 on revenue of $16.8 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

CAT stock is up 62% year-to-date.

Bloom Energy Corp. (BE)

Bloom Energy shares continued to climb on Wednesday, surging 18% in Wednesday’s afternoon session after the company’s Q3 results beat expectations. Bloom Energy reported EPS of $0.15 on revenue of $519 million, while analysts expected an EPS of $0.1 on revenue of $428 million, according to Stocktwits data.

BE stock is up 504% year-to-date.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc. (STX)

Seagate’s shares were up by more than 18% in Wednesday’s afternoon trade after the company’s first-quarter (Q1) results beat Wall Street expectations. Seagate reported an EPS of $2.61 on revenue of $2.63 billion, compared to analyst estimates of an EPS of $2.4 on revenue of $2.55 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

STX stock is up 205% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<