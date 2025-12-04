Meta hired Apple’s longtime interface chief Alan Dye to head design for its hardware, software and AI efforts.

Meta Platforms has reportedly hired Apple’s longtime user-interface design head Alan Dye as the former steps up its push into AI-enabled consumer hardware.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dye, who has led Apple’s interface design team since 2015, informed Apple this week that he would depart and will join Meta as chief design officer on Dec. 31, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

He will supposedly oversee design for hardware, software and AI integration, reporting to Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, who runs Meta’s Reality Labs division responsible for VR headsets and wearable devices. Meta is creating a new design studio around Dye, the report said.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<