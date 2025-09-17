According to a CNBC report, in a press briefing held in London, Huang also acknowledged the broader political complexities of the U.S.-China relationship.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), has reportedly expressed his disappointment after reports that China has directed domestic firms to avoid purchasing the company's AI chips.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a CNBC report, in a press briefing held in London, Huang also acknowledged the political complexities of the U.S.-China relationship.

“We can only be in service of a market if the country wants us to be. We probably contributed more to the China market than most countries have. And I’m disappointed with what I see,” Huang said.

Earlier, a Financial Times report stated that the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed major firms, including Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) and ByteDance, to halt the testing and procurement of Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D, a chip specifically designed for the Chinese market.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<