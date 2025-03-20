user
user

Nvidia CEO Eyes Massive US Manufacturing Expansion As Trump Tariff Threats Loom: Retail Sentiment Perks Up

CEO Jensen Huang highlighted Nvidia’s procurement outlay for the next four years, saying the artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether plans to spend half a trillion dollars on buying components as it feeds the demand for its AI chips.

Nvidia CEO Eyes Massive US Manufacturing Expansion As Trump Tariff Threats Loom: Retail Sentiment Perks Up
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) gained 1.6% in pre-market trading on Thursday, hours after CEO Jensen Huang announced that the company would spend several hundreds of billions of dollars in making chips and electronics in the U.S. over the next four years.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Huang highlighted Nvidia’s procurement outlay for the next four years, saying the artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether plans to spend half a trillion dollars on buying components as it feeds the demand for its AI chips.

“Overall, we will procure, over the course of the next four years, probably half a trillion dollars worth of electronics in total,” he said on the sidelines of the GTC 2025 event.

However, what’s interesting is that the AI giant is looking to fortify its U.S. supply chain as President Donald Trump pushes onshore manufacturing.

“I think we can easily see ourselves manufacturing several hundred billion of it here in the US,” he added.

Huang was also all-praise for the Trump administration’s energy expansion goals.

“Having the support of an administration who cares about the success of this industry and not allowing energy to be an obstacle is a phenomenal result for AI in the US,” he said, according to the report.

Aiding Nvidia in this endeavor is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.’s (TSMC) facilities in the U.S. – Huang said Nvidia is now able to manufacture its latest AI chips in the country thanks to TSMC and Foxconn.

Moreover, TSMC has also pledged to invest up to $100 billion to set up a chip making facility in Arizona, amid ongoing tensions with China.

Nvidia announced a new open-source foundational model for humanoid robots, a new Blackwell chip, new graphics processing units (GPU), and more, at GTC 2025.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Nvidia entered the ‘bullish’ (55/100) territory as investors continued to discuss the company’s announcements.

NVDA retail sentiment.jpg NVDA sentiment and message volume March 20, 2025, as of 4 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user posted a technical analysis of the Nvidia stock, which has been making higher lows, pointing to a bullish pattern.

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for Nvidia is $171.10, implying an upside of nearly 46% from current levels.

Of the 62 analyst ratings for the Nvidia stock, 57 have a ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’ rating, while five have a ‘Hold’ recommendation.

Nvidia’s stock is down over 12% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Airbnb CEO Offloads Another $5M Worth Of Shares: Retail Investors See Red

Airbnb CEO Offloads Another $5M Worth Of Shares: Retail Investors See Red

Williams-Sonoma Q4: Retail Traders Remain Bullish Despite Disappointing Guidance

Williams-Sonoma Q4: Retail Traders Remain Bullish Despite Disappointing Guidance

SAP Analyst Says German Software Giant’s Stock Presents ‘Attractive Buying Opportunity:’ Retail’s Upbeat

SAP Analyst Says German Software Giant’s Stock Presents ‘Attractive Buying Opportunity:’ Retail’s Upbeat

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Rises After Q4 Earnings, Share Buyback Program: Retail Remains Cautious

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Rises After Q4 Earnings, Share Buyback Program: Retail Remains Cautious

Datadog, Box And More: 5 Tech Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits

Datadog, Box And More: 5 Tech Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits

Recent Stories

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage RBA

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage

Saudi Arabia gold rate on march 20 2025 24K 8 gram 22k 18k anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 20: 24k 8 gm gold rate RISES by SAR 8

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan NTI

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline MEG

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Video Icon
'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Video Icon
Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon