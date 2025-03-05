Nvidia-Backed Nebius Stock Rallies On Plans For New 300MW Data Center In New Jersey: Retail’s Elated

The proposed facility will be developed in phases, with the first capacity expected to be completed as early as the summer of 2025.

Nvidia-Backed Nebius Stock Rallies On Plans For New 300MW Data Center In New Jersey: Retail’s Elated
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Nebius Group’s (NBIS) shares climbed early Wednesday after the Dutch artificial intelligence infrastructure company announced plans for a new data center in New Jersey.

Nebius was spun off from the publicly traded Yandex Group, the Dutch holding company of Russian Internet giant Yandex. It began trading on the Nasdaq on Oct. 21. 

The company said the new data center commissioned in New Jersey will have a capacity of up to 300 megawatts (MW) and will mark a major upgrade to its U.S. cloud computing capacity.

The proposed facility will be developed in phases, with the first capacity expected to be completed as early as the summer of 2025. 

Nebius said the new data center will help it meet its previous guidance of 100 MW of installed capacity by the end of 2025, with the potential to accelerate beyond that if necessary to meet demand.

Arkady Volozh, Nebius founder and CEO, said, “Our first major data center in the US clearly advances our strategic goal of expanding our footprint in the American market as we continue building Nebius into a leading global AI infrastructure provider.”

According to the executive, the site can host dedicated large-scale instances. 

The company also announced incremental capacity additions at its existing colocation deployment in Kansas City and a new location in Iceland. 

With the tripling of capacity at Nebius’s first data center in Finland and potential deployments at new sites currently in the pipeline, the company said it is well-positioned to ramp up installed capacity in the U.S. and Europe during 2025.

Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) latest 13F filings showed the AI stalwart owned 1.191 million shares of Nebius.

A bullish watcher viewed the news as very “positive.”

Another user warned short-sellers regarding a wipeout of their wealth

Nebius traded up 2.36% at $30.31 on Wednesday morning. The stock is up about 7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Google-Parent Alphabet Reportedly Lobbies Against Breakup Of Company: Retail Unmoved

Google-Parent Alphabet Reportedly Lobbies Against Breakup Of Company: Retail Unmoved

Daktronics Stock Sees Biggest Drop In Over 2 Years As Q3 Earnings Disappoint, CEO Exits – Retail Sentiment Flips

Daktronics Stock Sees Biggest Drop In Over 2 Years As Q3 Earnings Disappoint, CEO Exits – Retail Sentiment Flips

Barrick Gold Stock Draws Attention After UBS Upgrade Highlights Mali Deal As Catalyst – Retail Remains Skeptical

Barrick Gold Stock Draws Attention After UBS Upgrade Highlights Mali Deal As Catalyst – Retail Remains Skeptical

Carrier Global Stock Surges On JPMorgan Upgrade: Retail’s Not Convinced Yet

Carrier Global Stock Surges On JPMorgan Upgrade: Retail’s Not Convinced Yet

Stratasys Stock Declines Pre-Market As 2025 Guidance Fails To Meet Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s On The Fence

Stratasys Stock Declines Pre-Market As 2025 Guidance Fails To Meet Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s On The Fence

Recent Stories

Google-Parent Alphabet Reportedly Lobbies Against Breakup Of Company: Retail Unmoved

Google-Parent Alphabet Reportedly Lobbies Against Breakup Of Company: Retail Unmoved

Daktronics Stock Sees Biggest Drop In Over 2 Years As Q3 Earnings Disappoint, CEO Exits – Retail Sentiment Flips

Daktronics Stock Sees Biggest Drop In Over 2 Years As Q3 Earnings Disappoint, CEO Exits – Retail Sentiment Flips

IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals how MS Dhoni approached him for CSK captaincy role HRD

IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals how MS Dhoni approached him for CSK captaincy role

5 biggest advices that spoils your career; Myths, facts you need to know MEG

5 biggest advices that spoils your career;Myths, facts you need to know

Rashmika Mandanna's sweet note about friendships; fans call it BFF goals MEG

Rashmika Mandanna's sweet note about friendships; fans call it BFF goals

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon