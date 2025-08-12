The partnership aims to facilitate simulation workflows for complex applications such as autonomous solutions and fluid dynamics by integrating Nvidia’s digital twin platform.

Ansys, now part of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), has entered into a licensing and distribution agreement with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) to embed Omniverse technology within its engineering simulation products.

The partnership aims to facilitate simulation workflows for complex applications such as autonomous solutions and fluid dynamics by integrating Nvidia’s 3D collaboration and digital twin platform directly into Ansys software.

Ansys uses Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) to ensure direct integration with Omniverse tools, allowing for efficient workflows across a variety of simulation use cases. With Omniverse features built into the Ansys interface, teams can boost innovation, address complex problems more effectively, and drive forward advanced research efforts.

Synopsys stock inched 0.6% lower on Tuesday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels in 24 hours.

On Monday, Nvidia launched a new set of Omniverse libraries and Cosmos foundation models aimed at speeding up robotics solutions. Omniverse’s software tools now simplify the transfer of robotic data across multiple formats, enabling simulation performance on different platforms.

With Omniverse embedded in Ansys, engineers working on projects such as next-gen vehicle safety and industrial digital twins will be able to build more accurate models, test virtual scenarios, and refine systems with higher speed and confidence.

"Product development processes are only getting more complex, so modern teams need a virtual environment that allows them to simulate, visualize, iterate, and collaborate," said senior vice president of worldwide sales and customer excellence at Synopsys, Walt Hearn.

Synopsys stock has gained 26% in 2025 and over 17% in the last 12 months.

