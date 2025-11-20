Dan Ives said Nvidia's "eye-popping guidance" will potentially serve as a major positive catalyst for the company and the bullish AI Revolution thesis.

A Baird analyst said Blackwell's demand is now well exceeding supply, and the spotlight now shifts to execution and Taiwanese foundry TSMC’s capacity.

He believes that Nvidia will continue to apply tremendous pressure on the competition in 2026.

Nvidia's fourth-quarter Data Center segment guidance points to a solid AI spending environment: Goldman

Wall Street’s early verdict on Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) was favorable, as analysts lauded the artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether’s robust quarterly performance.

In Thursday’s early premarket session, Nvidia’s stock gained more than 5.50%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Thursday, from ‘bullish’ a day before. The message volume on the stream increased to ‘extremely high’ levels.

Baird Ups Price Target By 22%

Reviewing Nvidia’s quarterly performance, Baird analyst Tristan Gerra reiterated an ‘Outperform’ rating and upped the stock price target to $275 from $255.

Gerra said Blackwell's demand is now well exceeding supply, and the spotlight now shifts to execution and key supplier TSMC’s (TSM) capacity. “We expect Nvidia to maintain a stratospheric performance and platform advantage versus the competition throughout 2026 and likely 2027,” the analyst said.

The analyst believes that Nvidia will continue to apply tremendous pressure on the competition in 2026 with its existing and upcoming product roadmap, along with an annual cadence of new platforms.

Notwithstanding the solid fundamentals, Nvidia stock traded at a significant discount versus its two peers, Gerra said. The analyst noted that Nvidia expects an annual $3 trillion to $4 trillion in AI infrastructure spending industry-wide by 2030. The company expects aggregate AI capex for 2026 to be around $600 billion, over 50% higher than expectations entering the year.

The company also reiterated its $500 billion revenue target for Blackwell and Rubin for 2025/2026.

Baird said Nvidia remained one of its top three large-cap semiconductor ideas due to its market share, product performance, ecosystem leadership, insatiable AI-related demand, a class-leading gross margin profile, and an attractive valuation among peers.

Goldman On Readthrough For Rest Of Chip Stocks

Nvidia's fourth-quarter Data Center segment guidance points to a solid AI spending environment, and is also positive for chipmakers in its coverage, including Broadcom (AVGO) and AMD (AMD), the Fly reported. Goldman maintained a ‘Buy’ rating and $240 price target for Nvidia stock.

Wedbush Lauds ‘Monster’ Quarter

The firm’s tech analyst, Dan Ives, qualified the quarter as “monster” and the guidance as “eye-popping guidance,” potentially serving as a major positive catalyst for Nvidia and the bullish AI Revolution thesis.

“Very positive comments so far on the conference around Blackwell demand and the Rubin buildout and deployment/ramp will be well received by the Street and hit against some of the fears on this metric.” Ives said.

