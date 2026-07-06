Critical Metals gained attention after revising its European Lithium acquisition, boosting investor confidence.

The changes add a cash sale option for smaller European Lithium investors and replace the CDI structure with direct share issuance.

The modified terms leave European Lithium shareholders with an expected 41% stake in the combined company.

Investor interest has also grown amid renewed U.S. focus on Greenland's strategic resources.

Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) stock is looking to reverse three consecutive days of loss as the company draws investor attention after revising the structure of its planned acquisition of European Lithium.

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Although the amendment does not change the deal's financial terms, investors believe the simpler structure could make the planned September closing more certain.

Why Investors Are Watching CRML’s Update On EUR Acquisition

Under the revised structure, European Lithium shareholders and listed optionholders holding 50,000 shares or fewer, or an equivalent number of listed options, on the applicable record date will have access to a sale facility.

Instead of receiving Critical Metals stock directly, their allotted shares will be sold in the market by an appointed agent, with the investors receiving the net cash proceeds from those sales.

The companies also agreed to replace the previously planned CHESS Depositary Interest structure. Eligible European Lithium investors will now receive Critical Metals common shares directly once the transaction closes.

Following completion, existing European Lithium shareholders are expected to own about 41% of the outstanding common shares of the merged business.

Critical Metals stock traded over 1% higher in Monday’s premarket.

CRML’s Focus On Tanbreez

If the acquisition is completed, Critical Metals is expected to consolidate ownership of the Tanbreez rare earth project in southern Greenland through its acquisition of European Lithium.

The project has attracted market interest due to its reported high rare earth resource potential.

Investors have also pointed to renewed political discussion about Greenland's strategic importance following recent comments by U.S. officials reiterating interest in the Arctic region and its mineral resources.

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry, reportedly said Trump remains committed to acquiring the Danish territory and discussed it as recently as last weekend.

Landry cited Greenland's strategic value, including its oil, gas, rare earth minerals and fishing resources, and suggested stronger military and trade ties could help advance U.S. interests.

Last week, Critical Metals said it has bought the Ocean Endeavor, an 180-passenger ice-strengthened ship, for €7.5 million to support development of its Tanbreez rare earth project in Greenland. The vessel will provide housing and transportation for workers, helping reduce pressure on local hotels and improve logistics and safety in the remote Arctic region.

CRML Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory with a 26% rise in message volume in 24 hours.

A user said, “This confirms that there will be 170m shares fully diluted outstanding not 216m. EUR shareholders are getting 70m shares. This is very important clarification.”

CRML stock has gained over 37% year-to-date.

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