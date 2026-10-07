Nvidia shares were trading at lows last seen in March, with Microsoft overtaking the chipmaker’s market capitalization briefly for the first time since June 2025.

Ross Gerber also said that he expects CEO Jensen Huang to “survive” the investigation into his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

According to Gary Black of The Future Fund, the issue around Huang was one of disclosure and risk rather than personal conduct.

Tech bull Dan Ives pegged that there was only a 15% chance of Huang’s removal at present, warning that ousting the CEO would likely reduce Nvidia’s value by 25% to 30%.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock fell to levels not seen since late March on Tuesday as investors and analysts weighed governance questions surrounding CEO Jensen Huang after he admitted to an extramarital affair with a woman suspected to be a Chinese spy.

According to Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki, the drop is a potential entry point into Nvidia. In a post on X, he wrote that this “could be one of those rare moments to pick up a great company at an absurdly low price” and that he expects Huang to “survive this”.

The shares fell 4% on Monday and continued the selloff on Tuesday, leaving shares about 30% below their 52-week high near $243.37. NVDA stock was trading 6% lower at about $168 at the time of writing, leaving the company with a market valuation of around $4 trillion and letting Microsoft overtake it briefly in market value for the first time since June 2025.

However, MSFT stock dipped further afterward on a product announcement from Anthropic, which included workflow tools that could rival Microsoft’s own Office, sending the market cap back under.

The Core Judgment Question

Gary Black of The Future Fund framed the Nvidia incident as one of disclosure and risk rather than personal conduct. “This is not about Jensen Huang’s affair with Chinese executive Alice Huang. It’s about whether he misled NVDA’s board about his involvement and potential conflict of interest with a major and geopolitically sensitive customer,” Black wrote, questioning whether Huang used his position to navigate U.S. export restrictions on chips to China.

“There’s no question that Jensen Huang is one of the greatest CEOs of our time, and $NVDA is worth far more with him than without him,” Black said, adding that Huang’s greatness is irrelevant to the company's board as it decides whether to remove him or not.

Huang’s Affairs In Focus

Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair in a Sunday memo to staff, apologizing to his family and employees while pledging cooperation with a board investigation into national-security concerns.

The board probe centers on his relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a significant Nvidia customer previously examined by U.S. authorities over possible chip diversion to China.

U.S. officials have assessed that Alice Huang may have worked for Chinese intelligence. The board is examining whether company secrets were compromised and whether Huang faced a foreign intelligence effort. Nvidia’s board said on Sunday that it has no reason to believe that national security or company secrets were compromised.

Other Analysts Weigh In On Whether Nvidia Will Keep Or Drop Huang

On CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, ValueEdge Advisors chair and prominent corporate governance scholar Nell Minow called for immediate suspension of Huang. “The board should suspend him immediately. That’s the only way to reassure shareholders and customers that they are on top of it,” she said.

Dan Ives, Senior Managing Director at Yorkville Ives & Co, estimated only a roughly 15% chance of Huang’s removal at present, warning that ousting the CEO would likely reduce Nvidia’s value by 25% to 30% and reshape competitive dynamics in AI GPUs, particularly regarding China.

Morningstar analyst Brian Colello, meanwhile, expects a potential exit of Huang to ripple through the artificial intelligence industry, leading to less AI dealmaking and financing, coupled with greater regulation and more political backlash. This is in contrast to Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who dismissed concerns of a risk to the AI ecosystem on Monday, saying, “I don't think the ecosystem is centered around one individual.”

How Did NVDA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVDA stock stayed within ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels.

NVDA stock has dropped 10% year-to-date.

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