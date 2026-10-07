Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $10 from $11 but maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating, citing acquisition-related revenue recognition and upcoming Thunder/Halo and Midnight commercialization catalysts, according to The Fly.

Needham lowered its price target to $7 from $9 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating.

The firm highlighted FAA market survey operations for a CTOL flight and an upcoming piloted transition VTOL flight as potential catalysts, while flagging limited FAA progress and modestly higher cash needs, according to The Fly.

Seven out of 9 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘strong Buy’,while two rate the stock ‘Hold’, according to Koyfin data.

Archer Aviation (ACHR) shares drew investor attention on Tuesday after Needham and Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price targets on the stock following the company's third-quarter results.

According to The Fly, Needham lowered its price target to $7 from $9 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $10 from $11 while keeping an ‘Overweight’ rating.

ACHR shares traded 5% lower at the time of writing.

According to Koyfin data, seven of 9 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while two rate it ‘Hold’. Their 12-month price target ranges from $7 to $18, with an average of $10.89.

FAA Milestones, Acquisitions, Commercialization Catalysts

Needham cited a positive development around FAA market survey operations for a conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) flight, alongside an upcoming piloted transition vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) flight, as factors supporting its view of Archer, according to The Fly.

The analyst said this combination better underwrites a larger opportunity tied to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics against what it described as a depressed relative valuation. However, Needham lowered its near-term estimates, citing a flatter early trajectory driven by minimal technical progress with the FAA and modestly increased cash needs, The Fly reported.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald said recent acquisitions are accelerating revenue recognition, while the upcoming Thunder/Halo platform launch and Midnight commercialization provide additional catalysts for Archer, according to The Fly.

Q3 Earnings Highlights

Archer reported third-quarter revenue of $5.1 million, beating analysts' estimates of $3.57 million, according to Fiscal.ai. However, its net loss widened to $274.6 million from $129.9 million a year earlier. Loss per share came in at $0.35, missing the $0.34 estimate. The company ended September with $1.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Alongside its results on Monday, Archer announced that its Midnight aircraft had received a Market Survey Special Airworthiness Certificate from the FAA, allowing the company to begin CTOL market survey operations in Los Angeles. During the earnings call, management, however, clarified that the authorization applies to the CTOL configuration.

For its VTOL program, Archer plans to complete a piloted transition campaign, accumulate 50 hours of flight data and share the results with the FAA before pursuing a separate VTOL market survey.

CEO Adam Goldstein also said the company's proposed acquisition of Boeing's Wisk, Insitu and SkyGrid businesses was nearing completion. Archer had worked through nearly 20 governmental and third-party approvals, with one remaining at the time of the Q3 update.

Separately, Archer said testing of the turboshaft engine for its Thunder/Halo hybrid autonomous VTOL platform had begun, with full-scale flight testing targeted for 2027.

How Retail Views ACHR

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

ACHR shares have dropped over 39% year-to-date.

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