The integration allows healthcare organizations to execute complex workflows through Gemini while retaining existing governance, permissions, and audit controls.

The integration connects Gemini for healthcare with UiPath's orchestration platform.

It is designed for regulated environments such as healthcare, where workflows span multiple systems and involve different teams.

UiPath’s Model Context Protocol Server is available in preview through Gemini for healthcare for organizations.

UiPath (PATH) announced Tuesday that it has joined Google Cloud's Gemini for healthcare as a launch partner, enabling healthcare organizations to connect Gemini with automations and AI agents built and orchestrated on the UiPath Platform.

The integration uses the UiPath Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, allowing healthcare organizations to automate complex enterprise workflows while retaining existing governance and oversight controls.

UiPath said the integration is designed for regulated environments such as healthcare, where workflows span multiple systems and involve different teams. At the time of writing, PATH stock was down nearly 4%.

How The UiPath-Gemini Integration Works

Once connected, healthcare teams can use Gemini to initiate automations, monitor their progress, or assign tasks to UiPath agents without switching applications or developing custom integrations.

The integration connects Gemini for healthcare with UiPath's orchestration platform, which manages automated workflows, adaptive case management and AI agents across application programming interfaces (APIs), connected services, legacy systems and human operators.

According to UiPath, these workflows operate under an organization's existing permissions and audit controls, with runtime safeguards and human oversight.

Google Cloud Highlights Governed AI Execution

Aashima Gupta, Google Cloud's global managing director of Healthcare, said the integration combines Gemini for healthcare with UiPath's automation capabilities, allowing organizations to move “from conversational AI to trusted, governed action.”

The integration enables AI to execute workflows under existing governance controls, rather than limiting its role to responding to queries.

UiPath said its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server is available in preview through Gemini for healthcare for organizations that are customers of both UiPath and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Cloud.

What Retail Thinks About PATH Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around PATH stock remained ‘bearish’.

PATH stock retail sentiment on November 10, as of 11:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, PATH shares have fallen over 21%. In comparison, the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ), which holds the stock, has risen over 13% during this period.

See Also: AI Stock Sell-Off Was A ‘Positioning Reset,’ Not Start Of AI Investment Downturn, Says UBS — Sees $1.5 Trillion Spending In 2028

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