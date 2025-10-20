Jensen Huang said the home-made Blackwell wafer fulfills President Trump’s reindustrialization vision — to bring back manufacturing to America, to create jobs.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) stock rose moderately in Monday’s early premarket session as traders digested mixed catalysts concerning the artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker.

If Nvidia’s stock sustains the premarket strength, it is on track to record its third consecutive session of gains. Nevertheless, the stock trades off its all-time high of $195.62 hit on Oct. 10.

Nvidia’s First ‘Made In America’ Blackwell Wafer

In a blog post published late Friday, Nvidia said its CEO Jensen Huang visited supplier TSMC’s (TSM) U.S. manufacturing plants in Phoenix to unveil the first Nvidia Blackwell wafer produced on U.S. soil. The company said this marked the volume production of the AI chip in the U.S.

The company said the development bolsters U.S. supply chain and onshores the “AI technology stack that will turn data into intelligence and secure America’s leadership for the AI era.”

Speaking at the event, Huang said, “This is the vision of President Trump of reindustrialization — to bring back manufacturing to America, to create jobs, of course, but also, this is the single most vital manufacturing industry and the most important technology industry in the world.”

Ray Chuang, CEO of TSMC Arizona said, “This milestone is built on three decades of partnership with NVIDIA — pushing the boundaries of technology together — and on the unwavering dedication of our employees and the local partners who helped to make TSMC Arizona possible.”

Alibaba Reduces Reliance On Nvidia?

A research paper published last week showed that beta testing of Chinese e-commerce and tech giant Alibaba’s (BABA) Aegaeon, a computing pooling solution, on its cloud marketplace found that the usage of Nvidia GPUs needed to power its artificial intelligence (AI) models was reduced by 82%, according to South China Morning Post.

The number of Nvidia H20 GPUs, its China-specific AI chips, required to serve dozens of models of up to 72 billion parameters stood slashed from 1,192 to 213.

Nvidia is facing competition in China from homegrown rivals such as Huawei and Cambircon Technologies as they intensify efforts toward developing high-performance computing AI chips with the backing of the government to reduce reliance on overseas technology.

Retail Stuck In Neutral Gear

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Nvidia stock has remained ‘neutral’ since a week ago. The message volume on the stock was at ‘normal’ levels.

Nvidia stock has gained 36.5% this year despite the geopolitical and macro turublences.

