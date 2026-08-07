Novavax raised its full-year 2026 adjusted total revenue outlook to $235–$275 million from $230–$270 million.

Novavax posted total revenue of $57 million for the quarter ended June 30, a 76% drop from $239 million a year earlier.

Novavax is now focusing on a licensing strategy instead of selling COVID vaccines.

The company counts Sanofi and Pfizer among its partners.



Shares of Novavax (NVAX) closed nearly 1% higher on Thursday after the company reported second-quarter results that showed sharply lower revenue but raised full-year guidance amid a pivot to licensing deals and away from COVID vaccines.

Novavax posted total revenue of $57 million for the quarter ended June 30, a 76% drop from $239 million a year earlier. The year-ago period included large one-time milestone payments.

Product sales rose 76% to $19 million, driven by higher demand for the company’s Matrix-M adjuvant and sales to partners. The firm recorded a net loss of $53 million, compared with net income of $107 million in the prior-year quarter. Cash stood at $724 million at quarter-end.

Guidance Raised On Licensing Focus

Novavax raised its full-year 2026 adjusted total revenue outlook to $235–$275 million from $230–$270 million. It also tightened combined research-and-development and selling, general, and administrative expense guidance as part of its cost-reduction program. The update reflects growing confidence in partner payments and royalties as the company shifts further from direct vaccine sales.

Novavax rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic on the strength of its protein-based vaccine Nuvaxovid. Sales of Nuvaxovid and related contracts drove revenue to a peak of nearly $2 billion in 2022. Demand later collapsed, prompting the company to cut costs and pivot.

Pipeline Momentum

CEO John C. Jacobs highlighted progress with partners. “We’re encouraged by the momentum we’re seeing across our business as we continue to advance our strategy,” he said. “We believe we are well positioned to deliver several important partner milestones.”

Key partner updates include Sanofi’s advanced discussions with regulators about launching a large late-stage trial of a combined COVID-flu vaccine. Starting that study would bring Novavax a $125 million payment.

Transfer of Nuvaxovid manufacturing technology to Sanofi remains on track for mid-2027 and would unlock another $75 million. Novavax will also earn royalties in the high teens to low twenties on Sanofi’s sales, plus further payments if Matrix-M is used in additional vaccines.

The company is also preparing its C. difficile vaccine for human trials as early as 2027 and continues early agreements that could expand licensing of its Matrix-M adjuvant into other infectious diseases and cancer treatments.

Earlier this year, the company inked a deal with Pfizer that brought a $30 million upfront payment and potential for hundreds of millions more in milestones and royalties. The licensing strategy is aimed at generating steadier income with lower costs.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVAX stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that Novavax’s recent move looks like deliberate preparation so the company can be bought out more easily by a bigger player

Another user said that Novavax looks more likely now to land a new partnership deal than it did six months ago.

NVAX stock has gained 15% year-to-date.

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