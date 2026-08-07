Delcath Systems announced a return to profitability after posting losses in the past two quarters, while Praxis’ second-quarter loss came in narrower than Wall Street had expected

Delcath Systems raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $104 million to $108 million, up from its previous outlook of at least $100 million.

As of June 30, 2026, Delcath Systems had $95.9 million in cash and investments and no debt.

Praxis posted a loss of $2.87 per share, better than Wall Street’s estimates of a loss of $3.66 per share, according to Fiscal.ai.

Shares of Delcath Systems (DCTH) and Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) hit fresh 52-week highs on Thursday, with DCTH recording its biggest single-day gains in nearly 15 months, after the companies posted better-than-expected second-quarter results.

At the time of writing, DCTH shares traded 20% higher, having hit an intraday high of $15.62, while PRAX stock was up nearly 15%, after hitting an intraday high of $382.54.

DCTH Posts Profit After Two Quarters

Delcath Systems reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, including a return to profitability after posting losses in the past two quarters. Revenue rose to $29.1 million from $24.2 million a year earlier, topping Wall Street estimates of $26.3 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

The company posted earnings of $0.07 per share, compared with consensus estimates of a loss of $0.09 per share.

Delcath Systems raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $104 million to $108 million, up from its previous outlook of at least $100 million. The company also expects full-year gross margins of 86% to 89%.

As of June 30, 2026, Delcath Systems had $95.9 million in cash and investments and no debt.

Retail sentiment surrounding DCTH on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, amid a 1,250% increase in message volumes. DCTH shares are up more than 53% so far this year.

PRAX’s Funds To Support Operations Till 2028

Praxis Precision Medicines, a pre-revenue biotechnology firm, reported a second-quarter loss that was narrower than Wall Street expected, while ending the quarter with a cash position to support its pipeline through 2028.

The company posted a net loss of $83.7 million, or $2.87 per share, better than Wall Street’s estimates of a loss of $3.66 per share, according to Fiscal.ai.

Research and development expenses increased to $69.4 million from $63.0 million, primarily due to higher spending on its Solidus program, which is being developed to target rare and prevalent central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and increased personnel costs.

As of June 30, 2026, Praxis held $1.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, up from $926.1 million at the end of 2025.

Retail sentiment surrounding PRAX on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. The stock is up more than 28% so far in 2026.

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