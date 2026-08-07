OpenAI has officially reached one billion weekly active ChatGPT users while rolling out major factual accuracy upgrades to its GPT-5.6 model.

ChatGPT officially hits 1 billion weekly active users worldwide, solidifying its place as one of the fastest-growing technology platforms.

Upgraded GPT-5.6 Sol cuts factual errors by up to 68% for paid subscribers.

Free tier users gain default access to GPT-5.6 Luna with unlimited text chatting and a dedicated "Think" button to tap into higher reasoning for complex queries.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has officially crossed the threshold of one billion weekly active users, anchoring a major platform overhaul that brings enhanced factual accuracy, flexible reasoning controls, and expanded free access to its latest artificial intelligence models.

The landmark milestone highlights the rapid global adoption of generative AI, with individuals and enterprises relying on the platform for daily web searches, multi-step planning, coding, and decision-making.

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ChatGPT User Growth and Engagement

Reaching one billion weekly active participants marks a major milestone for the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence lab. While company executives previously noted that its underlying models reached one billion total active users across various third-party integrations, Thursday’s announcement marks the first formal confirmation that the flagship ChatGPT service itself has achieved 10-figure weekly active engagement.

Industry analysts view the achievement as validation of OpenAI's strategy to lower barriers to entry while continually improving reasoning performance for professional workloads.

Upgraded GPT-5.6 Sol Delivers Sharper, Fact-Checked Responses

To support its expanding user base, OpenAI is rolling out substantial updates to GPT-5.6 Sol, its core model designed for everyday conversational tasks. Available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers, the enhanced Sol model addresses common user requests by delivering tighter, more direct responses and eliminating unnecessary formatting.

Crucially, the upgrade drastically improves factual precision. Internal evaluations across complex financial, medical, and legal queries revealed that responses containing factual errors dropped by roughly 68% compared to the earlier GPT-5.5 Instant version.

The updated model also takes a more constructive approach to user queries, offering helpful corrections when simple agreement would produce misleading results. Additionally, paid subscribers can now use a new interactive slider across web, mobile, and desktop interfaces to adjust how much time and effort ChatGPT devotes to an answer—ranging from immediate responses for quick questions to deep reasoning for multi-step projects.

Broadened Access and Unlimited Messaging for Free Users

In a major update for zero-cost accounts, OpenAI announced that GPT-5.6 Luna will become the default engine for all Free and Go users this week. Furthermore, the company is lifting message limits on standard text conversations for free accounts, allowing continuous, uninterrupted dialogue.

Free account holders will also gain access to a dedicated "Think" button within the chat interface starting next week. When activated, the feature directs GPT-5.6 Luna to spend extra processing time working through challenging logic problems, complex technical writing, or deep analysis. Internal benchmarks show GPT-5.6 Luna achieves a 62% reduction in factual errors compared to GPT-5.5 Instant.

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