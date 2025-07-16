The patent for its blood filtering technology aims to improve fluid balance accuracy in CRRT by accounting for actual fluid density instead of relying on standard assumptions.

Nuwellis shares rose in after-hours trading after the company said it was granted a new U.S. Patent for innovations in blood filtering machine design and methods that improve fluid management accuracy during ultrafiltration therapy.

At the close on Tuesday, Nuwellis shares dropped 11.7% to $6.9, but surged 31.3% to $9.05 in after-hours trading following news of the patent grant.

The patent, titled “Extracorporeal Blood Filtering Machine and Methods”, addresses a critical source of error in continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) by factoring in actual fluid density, rather than assuming a standard value.

Most current systems use 1 g/mL as the default, which can lead to miscalculations in fluid balance when actual densities differ.

The new approach allows machines to adjust calculations based on input, measurement, or derived values, improving volumetric flow tracking and patient care.

The company, based in Minneapolis with operations in Ireland, markets the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration

The patent comes on the heels of two other major corporate developments in recent months.

In June, Nuwellis raised $4.3 million through an underwritten public offering that included common stock and warrants. The company said the proceeds would go toward working capital, general corporate purposes, and potential acquisitions.

In May, Nuwellis finalized a manufacturing agreement with KDI Precision Manufacturing, transferring assembly responsibilities for its Aquadex SmartFlow console and related products.

The partnership aims to expand manufacturing capacity and enhance operational efficiency, with KDI also hiring current Nuwellis assembly employees to ensure a seamless transition.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nuwellis was ‘extremely bullish’ by late Tuesday, improving from the ‘bullish’ mood a day ago, amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user said that a back-to-back spike within 24 hours typically signals that a larger move is underway.

Another expressed confidence in a major upside, suggesting the stock could revisit the $50 mark.

Nuwellis’ stock has declined 86.3% so far in 2025.

