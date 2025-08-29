Nukkleus and Mandragola stated they intend to establish advanced manufacturing zones in both the Baltics and Israel, designed to support civil and defense aviation needs, under a new venture.

Nukkleus Inc. (NUKK) and Mandragola on Friday announced the establishment of a strategic joint venture focused on commercial and defense-oriented infrastructure modernization.

Mandragola is an Israeli business development and investment company specializing in advanced technologies and strategic partnerships. The companies said that they intend to establish advanced manufacturing zones in both the Baltics and Israel, designed to support civil and defense aviation needs, under the new venture.

The companies also plan to develop a NATO-compliant logistics hub in Riga in cooperation with additional regional partners, as well as facilities dedicated to licensed aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, aircraft modernization, resale, and leasing.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nukkleus stayed within ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels.

NUKK's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:01 a.m. ET on Aug. 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said that the stock is now tearing down walls set up by shorts.

Another user recommended buying and holding the shares.

A five-member board of directors will lead the new venture along with an advisory board featuring aviation professionals, including two former Israeli Air Force pilots.

The partnership will also aim to identify and finance early-stage technology companies in Israel that can be integrated into aviation and defense operations. The new venture will serve as the “cornerstone of Nukkleus’ European aviation and defense operations,” providing a strong foundation for future growth, the company said.

The initiative comes at a time when ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to reshape regional defense priorities, the company noted, while adding that the global aircraft MRO market is projected to expand to $124 billion by 2034.

NUKK stock is down by 86% this year, but has more than doubled in value over the past 12 months.

