Nuburu acquires 10.7% stake in Italian software company Orbit S.r.l
- Nuburu’s stock gains 11% in premarket after acquisition update
- The stock had declined in the previous four sessions
- The acquisition will be completed in two phases, with final agreements signed by the end of 2026
Nuburu Inc.’s (BURU) stock is on track to halt a mini downtrend after its unit acquired a 10.7% stake in Italian software company Orbit S.r.l. The shares were up 11% in premarket trading on Friday, after declining in the previous four sessions.
Nuburu first announced the acquisition earlier this month, sending the stock up by more than 86%.
The transaction will be completed in two phases, with Nuburu Defense LLC investing a total of $5 million in Orbit over the next 36 months. The process began with the recently concluded $1.5 million investment, which secured the 10.7% equity stake in the company.
In the second stage, Nuburu Defense will purchase the remaining shares of Orbit at a pre-money valuation of $12.5 million, with completion targeted by December 31, 2026. Orbit expects its revenue to grow to $3.2 million in 2026, $10.8 million in 2027, and $19.3 million in 2028.
Earlier this month, Nuburu Defense and Maddox Defense signed a joint venture agreement to manufacture advanced drones for military and commercial use, intending to generate about $100 million in annual revenue by 2028.
What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?
Despite the premarket gains, retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’. It was ‘neutral’ a day earlier.
However, the acquisition whetted investor appetite, with one user expecting gains of over $1. It is currently at $0.38.
BURU’s stock has a short interest of 16%.
Year-to-date (YTD), the shares have more than halved in value.
