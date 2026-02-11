The company said that it is also engaged in a strategic dialogue with H&K to evaluate how its directed-energy and optical countermeasure technologies may complement established kinetic platforms.

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) on Wednesday announced that it has taken a strategic equity position in Heckler & Koch AG (H&K), a maker of small arms and kinetic defense systems serving NATO and other allied forces.

“The investment represents a deliberate step in NUBURU’s strategy to position its non-kinetic technologies alongside globally deployed kinetic platforms within modern, multi-domain defense architectures,” the company said.

Nuburu said that it is also engaged in a strategic dialogue with H&K to evaluate how its directed-energy and optical countermeasure technologies may complement established kinetic platforms.

Nuburu shares were up more than 11% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels.

