The company on Friday had made two announcements in relation to Texas Critical Data Centers.

New Era Energy said that it had completed its acquisition of Sharon AI’s 50% ownership interest in Texas Critical Data Centers.

In a separate announcement, the company said it would co-develop TCDC with Primary Digital Infrastructure, an approximately one-gigawatt-plus hyperscale campus located in Ector County.

The campus will have both grid and behind-the-meter power generation solutions with significant future expansion potential, New Era Energy said.

Shares of New Era Energy & Digital Inc. (NUAI) garnered significant retail attention on Tuesday after the stock surged over 36% in the morning’s trading session.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Retail turned extremely bullish on the stock as message volumes rallied over 243% in 24 hours, according to Stocktwits data from Tuesday morning.

On Jan. 16, the company made two announcements in relation to data centers in Texas. The company announced that it had completed its acquisition of 50% ownership interest in Texas Critical Data Centers LLC (TCDC). In a separate release, NUAI announced its partnership with Primary Digital Infrastructure to co-develop TCDC.

Data Center Details

On Friday, New Era Energy said that it had completed its acquisition of Sharon AI’s 50% ownership interest in Texas Critical Data Centers, following which Sharon AI will not have any ownership interest, governance rights, or control provisions.

In a separate announcement, the company said it would co-develop TCDC with Primary Digital Infrastructure to bring institutional expertise in energy, data center development, and institutional asset management to the approximately one-gigawatt-plus hyperscale campus located in Ector County.

The campus will have both grid and behind-the-meter power generation solutions with significant future expansion potential, New Era Energy said.

“This partnership is instrumental in bringing the TCDC project to its final completion. We remain on track to sign a hyperscale anchor tenant in line with our previous guidance, and we believe this development will deliver significant and durable value to our NUAI shareholders and project stakeholders,” said E. Will Gray II, CEO of the company.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on NUAI stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Retail investors made bullish predictions on the stock, with many projecting price targets in double digits. Shares of the company were trading around $6 at the time of writing.

One bullish user said the company should see double-digit share prices soon.

Another user predicted that NUAI share prices would jump to over $24 in ‘just a matter of time!’

A third bullish user on Stocktwits contemplated the arrival of breaking news, in relation to the tenant at its new Texas data center.

Shares of NUAI have more than doubled in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

